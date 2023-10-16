Man Utd caught napping, as Chelsea are ordered to make offer for €35m midfielder by November after West Ham meeting

The race to sign Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras is about to heat up after a report revealed how Chelsea and West Ham United both held meetings with his agent last week.

Luis Guilherme is quickly establishing himself as one of the brightest midfield talents in Brazil. He has already been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea in recent weeks; indeed, the Blues sent scouts to monitor him earlier this month.

According to an update from Premier League Brasil, the leading contenders to bring Luis Guilherme to England at this stage are Chelsea and West Ham. The two London clubs are said to have met with his representatives last week to discuss their interest.

Any interested suitors have been instructed to present their proposals before November 10, which is the date that the under-17 World Cup will begin. That is despite the target in question not even being in Brazil’s squad for the tournament.

It has also been claimed elsewhere that Chelsea have already had a €35m (£30.3m) bid rejected by Palmeiras, who have the teenager under contract until 2025.

There could also be an attempt by Man Utd to sign him being developed, but the report explains that they are only willing to move after the under-17 World Cup ends on December 2, which may be too late.

Luis Guilherme can only join Prem side in February

Whoever wins the race to bring Luis Guilherme to the Premier League would have to wait until his 18th birthday in February to officially register him.

Before reaching adulthood, he has already made 23 appearances for Palmeiras at senior level, including in the Copa Libertadores, which they reached the semi-final of this season.

Luis Guilherme primarily plays as an attacking midfielder, but can also operate on the right wing. There is a feeling among his admirers that he has the potential to develop into a top player, which is why they want to act before his value escalates accordingly.

