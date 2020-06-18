Manchester United are the latest club to register their interest in Roma attacker Cengiz Under, according to reports from Italy.

The 22-year-old represents a cheaper alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa, who have both been on United’s radar.

Sancho, who has scored 34 goals and provided 43 assists for the Bundesliga club since leaving Manchester City back in 2017, is still Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s priority target.

But his £115million valuation, combined with the uncertain transfer landscape due to Covid-19, has seen Ed Woodward look for more affordable options.

The 20-cap Turkey international has scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 85 appearances since moving to the Italian captial for £11.6m from Basaksehir in July 2017.

But Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, as cited by the Daily Express, claims that Roma are looking to cash in to make a profit on the player this summer.

The report claims United have spoken to former Tottenham technical director Franco Baldini, who acts as an advisor to Roma’s billionaire owner James Pallotta.

Baldini played a major role in Chris Smalling’s season-long loan switch to Roma last year and has reportedly discussed Under’s future with several Premier League clubs.

It’s thought Roma would be prepared to sell their sought-after winger for around £26.8m (€30m), with Arsenal and Everton also chasing the player.

Back in 2018, Turkey’s former national team boss Mircea Lucescu compared Under to Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

“Cengiz keeps developing every day. His future looks really bright. His playing style and quality remind me of Mohamed Salah,” he told Turkish-football.

“There are five years between them so obviously there is a difference in experience. It is worth comparing that Salah was like at Cengiz’s current age.”

Meanwhile, Raul Jimenez admits rumours linking him to some of the world’s biggest clubs are inspiring him to perform even better for Wolves.

Jimenez has been the subject of several reports suggesting that he is sought after by Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Juventus have also been credited with interest in the Mexico international, who has 22 goals and 10 assists this season.

He’s also been mentioned as a target for Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Wolves, however, do not appear in any hurry to cash in on the former Porto and Atletico Madrid man.

Jimenez, however, has other ideas and seems very motivated by the growing rumours over his future. Read more…