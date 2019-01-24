Man Utd central defensive target reveals his preferred destination

Manchester United central defensive target Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly revealed his preferred destination as talk of an Ajax exit persists.

The Holland international, who has been linked with both Manchester clubs as well as Bayern Munich and PSG, has seen his close friend Frenkie De Jong complete a €75million move to Barcelona and is said to favour a move to the Nou Camp himself.

For their part, the Catalan giants are reportedly ready to move for De Ligt next, as they look to beat their European rivals and complete a double Dutch deal.

News of de Ligt’s feelings, meanwhile, come from De Telegraaf journalist Valentijn Driessen, who was speaking on ​Radio Veronica.

He said: “Matthijs de Ligt wants to join ​Barcelona as well, just like Frenkie [de Jong].

“And he also wants to make his decision quick. But there are more clubs who wants to buy him, ​Juventus, ​Bayern, and PSG.”

No mention of the two Manchester clubs there, but it is believed that there is still firm interest in the 19-year-old from both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola.

