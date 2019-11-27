Manchester United have abandoned plans to sign Erling Haaland next summer – and have instead greenlighted an opening approach for the striker in January which they hope will convince Red Bull Salzburg to sell.

The son of Alf-Inge Haaland has blasted 26 goals in 18 appearances and that has led to the 19-year-old being linked with United, while Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all apparently been keeping tabs on the striker.

Reports have previously strongly linked Haaland with a switch to Old Trafford with suggestions United could get a deal done in January, though those hopes appeared to have been placed on the backburner on Tuesday when Salzburg’s manager Jesse Marsch stated his confidence the 19-year-old would see out the season in Austria.

But with Manchester City also rumoured to have targeted the striker as a potential long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero, The Times reports that United will now launch a firm approach to sign the striker in January with an opening bid of £60m currently being prepped.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who managed Haaland during their time together at Molde, is eager to bolster his attacking options in January, having allowed Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to depart in the summer, and it’s claimed his concern that they could miss out on the teenager, has prompted the re-think – and subsequent early bid – from the Red Devils.

Despite denials, it’s believed the Austrians are willing to sell the player if a huge approach comes in, though the player’s father may yet try and steer his son to wait and opt for a future move to the Bundesliga instead.

“One day, Erling wants to play in the Premier League. I don’t know when the timing will be ideal,” Haaland Snr said.

“We are ahead of our own career schedule, but it is a very tough league.”

United have been boosted, meanwhile, after a LaLiga suitor ruled out a January for a midfield target.