Man Utd chase £35m Brazilian after sanctioning Fellaini sale

Manchester United are plotting a January move for Shakhtar Donestsk midfielder Fred, according to reports.

The news comes as growing reports claims United have agreed to sell Marouane Fellaini to Besiktas for £8million in January after the Belgian failed to agree a new contract.

Fellaini has become a firm favourite of Jose Mourinho’s this season, but looks set to move on with his five-year deal he signed upon joining United in a £27million deal from Everton in 2013 due to expire at the end of the season.

And with Mourinho scouring the continent for a replacement, 24-year-old Fred has emerged as a genuine target.

The dynamic Brazilian has been in brilliant form for Shakhtar this season, with the Ukrainians looking like a solid bet to secure runners-up place behind Manchester City in Champions League Group F.

However, United’s hopes of landing Fred as a replacement may not be plain sailing, with Sevilla and Valencia also touted as possible destinations for the dynamic star.

Fred, who has six caps for Brazil, has made 17 appearances for Shakhtar so far this season, scoring one goal and making one assist.

Last week, Besiktas cooled talk they could sign Fellaini after his brother was photoed in Istanbul, reportedly conducting talks on the Manchester United’s star’s behalf.

“Reports in England claim we are interested in Fellaini because his brother has come to watch a couple of our games but I must be honest and say there is nothing concrete,” said Besiktas’ director of sport Ali Naibi. “We are not in talks with the player nor with Manchester United.”