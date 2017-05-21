Man Utd chase Braga starlet who they “rejected last year”

Manchester United are reportedly chasing Portuguese teen Pedro Neto after rejecting the chance to sign him last year.

The 17-year-old had been in impressive form for SC Braga’s youth and reserve teams before scoring on his debut for the club.

A report from The Sun claims that United are now tracking the starlet once again after opting not to sign him after a trial in 2016.

However, the Red Devils face competition as Monaco keeping a close eye on Neto with a view to signing him should they lose one of their own stars.

The report goes on to state that Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool are among other major clubs to be tracking the player.

A report in March claimed that Barcelona B manager Pep Segura is desperate to bring Neto to the Nou Camp.

Neto only signed his first professional contract in March after being in red hot form for Braga B.