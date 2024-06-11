Manchester United are in talks with Juventus over a swap deal, though will miss out on two other targets, Tottenham have made an ‘attractive offer’ for a 93-goal striker, while Arne Slot’s first Liverpool signing is closing in for €32m.

MAN UTD TARGET SAMUEL ILING-JUNIOR DEAL WITH JUVENTUS

Manchester United have requested a deal for Samuel Iling-Junior after opening talks with Juventus over a move for Mason Greenwood, according to a report – but will likely miss out on two other targets.

Greenwood has spent the 2023/24 season on loan with Getafe in LaLiga where he has been eager to make up for lost time after a difficult time off the field that ultimately saw serious criminal charges against him dropped.

With the 22-year-old’s deal at United due to expire in summer 2025, talks over his future have already taken place – and TEAMtalk understands that the permanent sale of the Manchester United academy graduate is now the most likely option.

He was initially linked with high-profile moves to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but despite initial interest, neither of those moves has developed.

However, both Fenerbahce – now under the management of Jose Mourinho – and Juventus have both emerged as serious contenders for his signature.

As a result, and with a move to Turkey ruled out, Greenwood has now given the green light to move to Italy with preliminary talks held over the deal.

But rather than a straight sale, reports in Italy claim United have asked Juventus for English winger Iling-Junior in a straight exchange.

Born in Islington, London, the winger moves to Turin 2020 after leaving Chelsea’s academy.

And having since made 45 appearances for the Bianconeri, he contracted there until 2025.

Per the report, United, who value Greenwood at around €40m (£33.8m) are open to the idea of taking the 20-year-old and a fee of around €15m for Greenwood. Juventus are currently mulling over the offer though it’s claimed it’s a suggestion they are open to and the proposed move could soon get the green light.

Man Utd to miss out on two other targets, including Joao Palhinha

United, meanwhile, are reportedly set to miss out on two other targets this summer amid new developments.

Firstly, the Red Devils have been touted as would-be suitors for Joao Palhinha following claims Fulham have rejected an opening offer worth €35m from Bayern Munich.

And having told the Bundesliga giants they value the Portugal star at double that figure, it had been suggested that United were ready to hijack the move for themselves.

However, Fabrizio Romano has quickly moved to deny such a move could happen, telling his Daily Briefing column: “I wanted to clarify something on Joao Palhinha because yesterday we had some reports in England about interest from Manchester United and Barcelona. However, at the moment, Man Utd are still waiting to resolve the manager situation before attacking any position for the market.

“Of course, United are still keeping an eye on the market, but they will not advance in any negotiations until they know who is going to be their coach. So at the moment Palhinha is not negotiating with Manchester United, we’ll have to wait and see what happens there with Erik ten Hag, or if they decide to go for a replacement.

“Palhinha was also linked with Barca, but with their Financial Fair Play situation at the moment, they can’t go there and spend €40-50m on the Fulham midfielder. So, interest is there, but in terms of a concrete story, Bayern Munich have an agreement with Palhinha on a contract – the wages, the project – and Palhinha wants to go to Bayern.

“Now, Bayern need to agree a fee with Fulham and they will push hard this week to try to reach an agreement as soon as possible. Fulham are obviously playing their game, but at the moment a hijack is not expected, with Bayern working hard on the Palhinha deal, and with new manager Vincent Kompany giving his green light to the board, so it’s on the Bayern board to make it happen. The negotiation with Fulham will continue, so let’s follow that, step by step.”

United are also set to miss out on long-term target Jeremie Frimpong after Barcelona made contact with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal.

The Dutchman can leave the BayArena for a bargain €40m (£34m) – a fee that new boss Hansi Flick is keen to trigger with right-back having been a problem position for a few seasons now at the Nou Camp.

Barca’s prospects of a deal are aided by the fact the Bundesliga champions have reportedly expressed an interest in taking unwanted winger Ansu Fati as part of the deal.

ASTON VILLA DEMAND TWO JUVENTUS STARS AS PART OF LUIZ SWAP

Aston Villa have told Juventus they want Weston McKennie AND Iling-Junior as well as €20m in exchange for Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, with Monchi in a ‘hurry’ to seal the deal. Villa’s chances of a deal are complicated by Man Utd’s efforts to swap Iling-Junior for Mason Greenwood. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca will have the final say on Cesare Casedei’s future with Bologna preparing an offer to sign the young midfielder, who spent last season on loan with Maresca’s former club Leicester. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

West Ham are among the clubs looking to sign Udinese and Argentina defender Nehuen Perez this summer. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Aston Villa are considering whether to launch a move to sign Giovani Lo Celso this summer with the Argentine cleared to leave Tottenham. Former clubs, Villarreal and Real Betis, are currently leading the chase. (Mateo Moretto)

Leeds midfielder Brenden Aaronson has decided to stay with the Whites next season rather than make another loan move away after rejecting interest to extend his stay in Germany and following the completion of his temporary stint at Union Berlin. (The Athletic)

Sporting Lisbon are ready to pay up to €10m (£8.5m) to convince Wolves to sell winger Chiquinho this summer. (O Jogo)

AC Milan are in talks over a move for Adrien Rabiot with his Juventus deal due to exprire at the end of the month. The France midfielder’s Mum and agent, Veronique, is seeking a salary worth €7.5m a year (£120,000 a week) for her son. (Corriere dello Sport)

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has decided to reject transfer approaches from Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as interest from Manchester United, to stay with the Bundesliga outfit this summer. The Slovenian star will also sign a new deal that will see his exit clause raised to a new level. (Fabrizio Romano)

TOTTENHAM MAKE LARGE OFFER TO SIGN EN-NESYRI FROM SEVILLA

Tottenham are moving into pole position to sign Sevilla striker Yousouf En-Nesyri with Ange Postecoglou ready to offer an ‘attractive package’ for the in-demand Moroccan, who is also wanted by Man Utd and clubs in Saudi Arabia. (Radio Sevilla)

Manchester United have seen their hopes lifted of a move for Joao Neves after the Benfica midfielder rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with the Primeira Liga club. (Record)

Newcastle are no longer chasing Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili after refusing to offer above €30m (£25.4m) for the player, with Eddie Howe’s side now ready to push through the transfer of Burnley’s James Trafford instead. (Relevo)

Joshua Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, will travel to hold transfer talks over a move to AC Milan in the coming days for the Bologna striker, though the Rossoneri are also now considering a swoop for Girona striker Artem Dovbyk too. (Sky Italia)

Atletico Madrid are to rekindle their interest in Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and believe they can persuade Spurs to sell the Dane for a fee of around €20m (£16.9m). (various)

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel has seen talks over a move to Real Betis put on ice with manager Manuel Pellegrini still debating his options. That raises the chances of the veteran star signing an extension with the Reds after all. (Estadio Deportivo)

Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96 are ready to launch an enquiry with Leeds United for the signing of central defender Charlie Cresswell, while Peterborough defender Josh Knight is another target. (BILD)

Juventus are ready to open fresh talks over a swoop for long-term target Domenico Berardi with the Italy forward finally ready to leave Sassuolo. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona are to offer Manchester United €10m plus unwanted winger Raphinha in a straight swap for teenage midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

LIVERPOOL OPEN TALKS OVER TRANSFER OF FEYENOORD STAR

Liverpool are to open talks with Lutsharel Geertruida in the coming days over a move to Merseyside and a potential reunion with Arne Slot. Tottenham are also keen on the Feyenoord defender, whose price has been set at €32m (£27m). (De Telegraaf)

Crystal Palace are closing on the signing of Daichi Kamada on a free transfer from Lazio with the Japan playmaker passing the first part of his medical as he prepares to reunite with Oliver Glasner at Selhurst Park. (Fabrizio Romano)

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has decided to stay in Naples for at least one more season and will reject any offers to move to either PSG or Barcelona this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid are yet to offer a new deal to Carlo Ancelotti favourite Ferland Mendy, with the Frenchman’s deal at the Bernabeu due to expire next summer. Part of the delay has been put down to Los Blancos’ ongoing interest in Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. (AS)

New Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has recommended Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller to the club – and a move for the 23-year-old could soon be launched. (Sport)

Real Madrid have put 20-year-old forward Alvaro Rodriguez up for sale with Getafe, Rayo Vallecano and Real Valladolid all keen to strike a deal for the €10m-rated star. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo looks set to stay where he is this summer with interest in the Japan star’s services from Saudi Arabia likely to be rejected. The LaLiga side remain in danger of losing Robin Le Normand and Mikel Moreno, however. (Matteo Moretto)

Juventus have stormed into the race to sign Barcelona striker Vitor Roque this summer with Deco prepared to cut his losses on the Brazilian after just six months at the Nou Camp. (Gazzetta dello Sport)