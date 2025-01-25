Man Utd and Chelsea accelerate blockbuster swap after ‘direct contact’ made

Manchester United and Chelsea are in ‘direct contact’ for a monumental swap deal that would see two highly-valued attackers trade places, a source has confirmed.

Man Utd and Chelsea both possess impactful and highly-rated options in the forward line, though two players in particular aren’t suited to their current managers’ system and tactics.

At Old Trafford, Alejandro Garnacho – an out-and-out winger – lacks a natural position in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation. Amorim prefers to fill the two spots behind the striker with No 10-type players, like Bruno Fernandes.

Down at Stamford Bridge, Christopher Nkunku wants to play in the No 10 position. Unfortunately for the Frenchman, there’s a certain Cole Palmer blocking his path.

Nkunku has been trialled by Enzo Maresca in the striker position, though not to any great effect. Maresca has also been reluctant to use Nkunku on the wings.

Chelsea are one of two suitors – Napoli being the other – exploring a move for Garnacho. Man Utd are open to selling if the price is right, with United holding out for a fee in the £55m-£60m range.

Nkunku is valued by Chelsea in the £60m-£70m bracket and according to Sky Germany, a blockbuster swap that would see Garnacho join Chelsea and Nkunku move to Man Utd is getting serious.

On the back of ESPN claiming a Garnacho-Nkunku swap is a possibility, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg subsequently stated on X: “Understand that Manchester United have now seriously entered the race for Christopher Nkunku.

“Man Utd are in direct contact with Chelsea. Man Utd have a chance with Nkunku because, even today, there have been no developments with FC Bayern. But Max Eberl still keen on Nkunku.”

Plettenberg quickly doubled down on his claims in a second update, adding: “Manchester United and Chelsea are considering a swap: Between Alejandro Garnacho and Christopher Nkunku.

“There is no final decision on this yet, but this swap is an idea that has been discussed.”

Garnacho, Nkunku stances on giant swap

As mentioned, a swap would appear to benefit both players, with Nkunku allowed to take up a more central role as one of the two No 10s at United and Garnacho playing on the wings once again at Chelsea.

What’s more, TEAMtalk has been told Garnacho is open to joining Chelsea and actually prefers signing with The Blues ahead of Napoli if he does leave Man Utd.

Napoli are also shifting their focus to Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi instead of Garnacho, meaning it may be Chelsea or bust if United do offload the Argentine this month.

Reporting on X on Friday, Fabrizio Romano stated: “Napoli and Borussia Dortmund are now close to reaching full agreement for Karim Adeyemi.

“The package will be less than reported €50m, as talks are now advanced for fee around €40m. Napoli and BVB will focus on tomorrow’s games, talks will continue from Sunday.”

Regarding Nkunku, ESPN stated the 27-year-old is open to leaving Chelsea. Nkunku has already struck an agreement on personal terms with Bayern Munich who had been touted as the likeliest club to secure his signature this month.

But as Plettenberg stated, Bayern have not accelerated their pursuit and they also don’t have a bargaining chip the calibre of Garnacho that they’re willing to insert into negotiations like Man Utd have.

Latest Man Utd news – Negotiating masterclass / Improved bid rejected

In other news, Man Utd have secured an extremely favourable salary split in Antony’s loan switch to Real Betis.

The LaLiga side are on the hook for a minimum of 84 percent of the winger’s £200,000-a-week salary. 84 percent of that figure equates to £168,000.

That means Man Utd will net a salary saving of roughly £3.7m over the next 22 weeks.

Elsewhere, Man Utd’s second bid for Lecce star Patrick Dorgu was turned down.

The improved offer was believed to be worth roughly €30m, though Lecce remain steadfast on their €40m valuation.

Man Utd have already agreed personal terms with the 20-year-old who’ll play at left wing-back if joining. A third bid is possible.