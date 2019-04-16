Man Utd, Chelsea alerted as €100m target claims he’s ready for Prem

Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes has alerted top clubs across Europe of his availability after claiming he feels ready to make the step up to a bigger league.

Fernandes has been heavily linked with a move away from the Portuguese club, with Manchester United among the interested parties. The attacking midfielder has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season, following on from his impressive 16-goal haul last term.

The 24-year-old was expected to leave Sporting last summer, as he was one of several players to cancel their contracts following the training ground attack by the club’s ultras. However, he ended up signing a new deal until 2023, and the club captain has continued from where he left off.

Despite eventually opting to remain in Portugal last year, he has now admitted he could be ready to move on.

“Last year after I rescinded my contract with Sporting, I had clubs [interested in me] mainly from England and from Spain,” he told Portuguese channel Sport TV+.

“I honestly didn’t feel prepared to go to a tournament where the level of difficulty was perhaps higher, not because of the challenge but because of the number of continuous games played in England.

“It was my first season where I played many games and I took part in European competition. I needed that consistency of more than a year. Now I feel better prepared if one day I have to play in a competitive league like the English or in a team in Spain that is regularly playing in European competition, I’m ready for that level of demand.”

The quotes will come as a major boost to Manchester United, who have reportedly begun talks with Fernandes’ agent and are set to make an opening bid of €40m – much lower than his €100m release clause. However, they are not alone in their pursuit, with Juventus, PSG, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid all listed as potential destinations. Premier League duo Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked.