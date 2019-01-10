West Ham United have reportedly turned down a huge bid from China for star forward Marko Arnautovic.

Arnautovic was linked with a move to United in May with Sky Sports claiming that United wanted Arnautovic, but the Hammers had no desire to sell and valued him at £50million.

The Austria international then said it was a “great honour” as Jose Mourinho came and watched him in national team action at the end of May, although the United boss reportedly claimed he was just on holiday in the area at the time.

Bleacher Report recently claimed that Chelsea would reach out to the Hammers to test the waters over a potential deal as an alternative to Gonzalo Higuain, but their hopes rest on Arnautovic having his head turns as West Ham will likely do everything they can to prevent the transfer happening.

According to BBC Sport, the Hammers have rejected a £35m bid for the former Stoke City star from an unnamed Chinese Super League club.

It is believed that the East London club are holding out for closer to £50m if they are to part with their prized asset halfway through the season.

Arnautovic has netted three times in his last three games, having scored a brace in West Ham’s 2-2 draw at home to Brighton on 2 January.

