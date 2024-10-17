The Norway international is a target for Man Utd and Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea are among a number of Premier League clubs that are tracking Norway and AZ Alkmaar left-back David Moller Wolfe, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Wolfe has impressed for club and country in the last 18 months and his performances have brought him onto the radar of a host of top clubs across Europe’s biggest five leagues.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a regular in the Norway side since making his debut last November and he has made 10 appearances in the Eredivisie and Europa League so far this season contributing two assists.

Wolfe started his career in Bergen Nord, playing on their senior team in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before joining the junior team of SK Brann in the summer of 2019.

The defender was loaned out to Asane for the entire season in 2020 but signed a three-year contract with Brann a year later and actually made his debut as a left-winger.

After impressing at Brann, Wolfe joined AZ in the summer of 2023 and is under contract with the Dutch side until 2028. However, theey are now bracing themselves for interest in the defender in the near future.

Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea are monitoring the Norwegian as they look to strengthen their left-back options given their issues in those positions.

READ MORE ➡️ Every Premier League club’s highest earners: Man City stars lead; Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal best-paid players revealed

Man Utd, Chelsea in left-back flux

Left-back has been a problematic position for United due to the ongoing injury problems with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia facing lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Diogo Dalot has been deployed in the left-back role so far this season rather than his normal right-back spot and United want a natural left-back to play in their back four.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has dropped a big update on their interest in Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, however, amid continued Real Madrid links.

Chelsea are also looking to bolster their left-back department with England international Ben Chilwell currently out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

Chilwell is expected to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window after finding himself frozen out of the first-team picture under Enzo Maresca.

Maresca would be keen to bring in another energetic left-back — one who offers both defensive and offensive balance to his Chelsea side – if Chilwell does end up leaving in the New Year.

IN FOCUS – David Moller Wolfe career stats so far