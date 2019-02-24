Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal all battling for £69m-rated Ligue 1 sensation

Manchester United are set to battle a number of their Premier League rivals for the signing of a Lille star, a report claims.

The 23-year-old has been one of the stand-out performers of the Ligue 1 season so far, with Lille currently sitting 2nd in the table.

At this stage it looks as if LOSC will be playing in the Champions League next season, although where Pepe will be playing remains unsure at this stage.

The Ivorian’s outstanding form has seen him linked with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Barcelona and PSG.

Lille head coach Christophe Galtier gave a cryptic response when asked about the player in a recent press conference.

He said: “​He’s had a great season and he keeps improving, so it’s right that he aspires to play in a team that plays in the Champions League. He would look good in a team that plays in a red jersey.”

A report from Telefoot lists a number of clubs who are interested in Pepe, claiming that it would take a summer bid of around £69.5million to prise him away.

They state that Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal are all in the running from the Premier League, while Bayern Munich and PSG provide competition from abroad.

Pepe has amassed a combined 26 goals and assists so far in the league this season in just 25 appearances. He joined Lille from Angers back in 2017 for just £9million.