Man Utd are in the mix to sign the top FC Cologne talent

Manchester United are reportedly ready to go head-to-head with Chelsea and a number of other clubs in the race to sign an outstanding young Bundesliga talent this summer.

The Red Devils have made a real habit of trying to sign some top young talent from around the globe since the arrival of INEOS, and it appears they are at it again with their move for a Cologne attacking star.

Said El Mala is the player in question, a player our sources first mentioned earlier this month, with Brighton pushing to beat out rivals to sign the 19-year-old.

The teenager, who joined Cologne from Viktoria Cologne in 2024, and extended his contract until 2030 without a release clause, has emerged as one of the league’s most exciting talents.

And now a fresh report from CaughtOffside’s Mark Brus claims that Man Utd are ready to battle Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle, Tottenham, and Barcelona for El Mala.

Cologne are said to be realistic about El Mala’s future, with the re[ort suggesting that they would be prepared to accept offers in the region of €50-60m (£43-52m / $57-68m) for the player’s signature.

Indeed, in the CaughtOffside exclusive, Brus was told: “They [Cologne] know there’s little prospect of him staying, and with so much interest they stand to make what they’ll see as a very good sale.”

The report adds that while there’s ‘mixed information so far on who the frontrunners could be’, United are in that mix. However, Bayern Munich, who were keen from the offset have now ‘cooled’ their interest in the attacker.

Brighton, though, remain in the running, having ‘done some work on this deal’ and could still be the favourites for El Mala, as we previously stated.

The only issue for the Seagulls would be the cost, especially if a bidding war ensues, as the sort of fogures being touted would be out of their reach.

Brus added, in a move to further whet the appetite of the likes of United and Chelsea: “Scouts from all the big clubs have given him rave reviews, there’s a real buzz about him in the industry.”

He was also told: “Don’t rule out some clubs waiting until next summer, though, as he’s still a raw talent and not everyone will be keen on that asking price.”

There remains a stronf feeling that Brighton could end up being a stepping stone move for El Mala, as they have been for a number of players in the Premier League so far, although that price would have to drop significantly if the player is to head to the south coast any time soon.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More Man Utd news: Crazy offer; nine Old Trafford stars who can leave

United have received a crazy new offer that they won’t be so enamoured by, as another deal is as good as done, according to some very close to it.

Elsewhere, a stunning report has named the latest crop of high profile stars Manchester United will ‘listen to offers’ for in the summer, and of the overall NINE who can leave, four already have their fates sealed.

Finally, a reporter who specialises in covering Manchester United has explained why Bryan Mbeumo might struggle in the remaining games, but the reasoning given makes zero sense.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.