Man Utd, Chelsea boosted as Serie A giants set stance over £61m star

Serie A side Fiorentina have reportedly slapped a €70million asking price on Federico Chiesa amid interest from a number of clubs.

Italian paper Corriere dello Sport stated earlier in the month that Manchester United are one of a number of clubs keeping a close watch on the 21-year-old.

However they are reportedly not alone, as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City are also firmly in the hunt to sign the Fiorentina star.

The right winger – who was linked with both Liverpool and Chelsea last summer – has 10 goals and six assists for Fiorentina this season so far. Now, Italian transfer outlet Calciomercato claim that Fiorentina have set a huge €70m (£61m) asking price for Chiesa if they are to sell to their Serie A rivals. Juventus and Inter Milan have been linked with a move for the Italy international, but will seemingly have to pay more than club from abroad in order to land his signature. Chiesa has been with Fiorentina since 2007 as a junior, and they apparently turned down a €50million advance from Napoli in the summer.

