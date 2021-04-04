Man Utd and Chelsea have been handed transfer hope after David Moyes admitted West Ham would “consider” bids for a bank-breaking pair.

West Ham are in the midst of one of their finest Premier League season ever. The club are in the mix for a Champions League position. Even if they fall short, a spot in the Europa League would represent huge progress.

Moyes has overseen a veritable renaissance at the club, with virtually every department of the squad experiencing vast improvement.

The once leaky defence has been tightened through good coaching and the timely arrivals of Craig Dawson and Vladimir Coufal.

Michail Antonio has become a centre-back’s worst nightmare up front, while Jesse Lingard looks a man reborn.

The club’s engine room has also excelled, with Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek forming a formidable partnership.

Rice, 22, has thrust himself into Gareth Southgate’s England plans, though his rise has not gone unnoticed.

Chelsea have been persistently linked with a blockbuster move for the holding midfielder who could potentially be seen as a long-term N’Golo Kante replacement.

Man Utd have also been credited with interest after two key club figures agreed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer regarding the player.

Soucek, meanwhile, is one of the league’s most deadly aerial threats and marshals the midfield with ease. The Czech Republic international has attracted the attentions of Man Utd, though their hopes were seemingly dashed in March.

Now, Moyes has opened the door to the pair’s potential exits, though his comments suggest a departure will not come cheap.

“Yes, any club can make offers for players but we’ve not had any big offers,” Moyes said (via the Mirror).

“I hope we don’t get any but if we do, like any other club, we would consider them.

“I don’t know where the Bank of England is for Tomas Soucek but I’ve said with Declan, it would take the Bank of England and the Royal Bank of Scotland to get him.

“It will have to be the Bank of Czech as well for Tomas!”

Man Utd move goalposts for Lingard decision

Meanwhile, Manchester United could increase Jesse Lingard’s valuation by almost double following his excellent West Ham form, a report claims.

Lingard’s resurgence in east London has proved one of the feel-good stories of the Premier League season. The 28-year-old, who had become frozen out at United, left on loan in January. As such, he has come back into the top flight with a bang, scoring five goals and assisting three others in seven games.

However, he also reclaimed his place in the England squad last month and is firmly in the hunt for a spot at Euro 2020.

Amid his rise in form, though, The Sun on Sunday claims that United are ready to ’cause a problem’ for West Ham over their plans to sign him on a permanent deal.

The Hammers did not negotiate a purchase option in the deal, which could come at a cost.

Indeed, United were willing to sell Lingard for £20million when he signed up to his loan spell. Now, they rate his fee far higher and it could reach £40million.

The newspaper adds that such a price could prove too much for West Ham amid the cost of the pandemic.

