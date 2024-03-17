Man Utd, Chelsea brutally snubbed by €60m target as Euro giants emerge as preferred next club

Man Utd and Chelsea look set to miss out on Leny Yoro

Manchester United and Chelsea are both big admirers of Lille centre-back Leny Yoro but reports suggest that he’s snubbed them in favour of a move elsewhere.

The 18-year-old is considered to be one of the best young defenders in Europe and his suitors believe he has the potential to play at the very highest level.

Yoro has been one of Lille’s most important players this season. He’s made 24 Ligue 1 appearances so far, scoring two goals and helping his team to a very impressive 14 clean sheets.

Man Utd and Chelsea have both identified the teenager as a key target as they plan to reinforce their respective defences this summer, but it seems that they could miss out.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Yoro has ‘informed the Lille hierarchy that he wants to join Real Madrid.’ His contract expires in 2025 and he wants the two teams to come to an agreement as soon as possible.

Lille will reportedly demand around €60m (approx. £51.3m) for Yoro and Real Madrid are said to be seriously considering a move for him, although they are reluctant to spend more than €40m (approx. £34.2m).

READ MORE: Graham Potter now in direct competition with Man Utd boss Ten Hag for huge job after surprising chief executive

Leny Yoro to join Real Madrid over Man Utd, Chelsea

Man Utd and Chelsea have other centre-back targets on their shortlists and it seems the Premier League duo may have to turn their attention away from Yoro.

As reported by TEAMtalk, one player the Red Devils have on their radar is Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, who has enjoyed a fantastic season.

The 21-year-old’s performances for the Toffees have earned him his first call-up to the England first team, which will only add to his price tag of £80m.

Man Utd have made Branthwaite their top target and he certainly fits in with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s transfer philosophy to make Old Trafford the best place to develop hot prospects.

Chelsea, on the other hand, need to bring in a replacement for veteran defender Thiago Silva, who will be leaving the club when his contract expires in June.

With a deal for Yoro looking unlikely, TEAMtalk sources state that the Blues will focus their efforts on Sporting Lisbon youngster Ousmane Diomande.

Diomande has a £68m release clause in his contract that Chelsea are willing to pay if they are unable to negotiate a lower fee.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea, Newcastle learn asking price for mecurial Ligue 1 playmaker as transfer battle looms