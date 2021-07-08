Rennes chief Florian Maurice has revealed that he is close to signing a replacement for Manchester United and Chelsea-linked Eduardo Camavinga.

The 18-year-old midfielder has attracted huge attention for his fantastic rise with the Ligue 1 club. Despite making his debut at the age of 16, he has looked unfazed by his potential and looks a star of the future. Indeed, he has already made three appearances for France’s senior side and is a regular Under-21 player.

On the domestic scene, meanwhile, Camavinga has become a cornerstone of the Rennes team. After breaking through in the 2018/19 campaign, he has only missed six top-flight games.

United have had transfer links with the teenager for some time, but those have stepped up significantly in recent days.

Chelsea have also reportedly registered interest, leading to further speculation that Camavinga could leave.

Now, Rennes’ technical director Maurice has revealed that his club are in talks about bringing Midtjylland’s Jens Cajuste in as his successor.

“He is a player that we have followed for over a year,” the club chief said (via Fotbollskanalen).

“He can start immediately and has big future potential. We are in advanced discussions.”

Sweden international Cajuste has made 35 appearances in the Danish top flight. He may be three years older than Camavinga at 21, but is enjoying a similar pathway.

While he earned his international debut in November, he made his name more recently with a six-minute cameo against Spain at Euro 2020.

Cajuste also has Champions League experience, playing against Liverpool twice in last season’s group stage.

Camavinga, meanwhile, has only one year left on his contract and has yet to renew. As such, Rennes could do with selling up this summer to avoid losing him on a free this summer and the club’s head coach wants a solution.

Man Utd eye winger transfer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United have already made one big signing this summer, with Jadon Sancho arriving.

However, reports have now claimed that the Red Devils want exciting Brazilian winger Gabriel Veron.

They have been linked with a move for the player since 2019.