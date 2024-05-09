Man Utd, Chelsea learn which Crystal Palace star they can sign as staggering Aston Villa claim shut down

There has been an update on two Crystal Palace stars

Manchester United and Chelsea have been given a boost as they battle for Marc Guehi, while one of his Crystal Palace team-mates will not be joining Aston Villa.

Palace are thriving under Oliver Glasner, having won four out of their last five Premier League matches and scored 13 goals in the process. That impressive run includes wins over major clubs such as Liverpool, Newcastle United and Man Utd.

Glasner is getting the best out of stars such as Ebere Eze, Michael Olise, Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta and this has seen Palace guarantee their top-flight status for next season by moving up to 43 points.

The only problem for Glasner and Palace is that these top performances are alerting rival clubs to the ability of their best players.

Man Utd and Chelsea are both keen on signing defender Guehi, while Liverpool have also been linked amid their centre-back search.

Olise, meanwhile, is understood to be a concrete target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Man Utd. Chelsea are also providing the Red Devils with competition for Olise, having failed to land the winger last summer.

DON’T MISS – Man Utd transfers: Five to BUY, five to SELL in ruthless Ratcliffe revamp of key tactical positions

According to GiveMeSport, Man Utd and Chelsea will be left frustrated in their pursuit of Olise, though Guehi could be on the move in the summer.

Glasner has told Palace officials that he is desperate to keep both Olise and Eze, but if one top star has to leave then the Eagles will reluctantly sell Guehi.

Man Utd, Chelsea eye Crystal Palace duo

Palace should be able to make a big profit on the centre-half. After spending £18million on Guehi in July 2021, his value has now risen to around £60m.

Football Transfers, meanwhile, have claimed that Aston Villa are plotting an audacious move to try and win the race for Olise.

The 22-year-old attacker wants to play in Europe next season but remain a regular starter, and those factors have apparently made Villa president Monchi very confident indeed.

But sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Villa are currently evaluating other targets and are not planning to bid for Olise.

Palace should make big money from Olise’s sale if he joins Man Utd, Chelsea or Arsenal, who have also been named as potential suitors. Olise’s price tag sits in the region of £60-70m.

READ MORE – Dan Ashworth’s Man Utd inbox: Ten Hag sack plans, replacing Casemiro, easing the financial burden…