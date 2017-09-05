Man Utd, Chelsea enter January race to sign Liverpool star

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign midfielder Emre Can from Liverpool.

The 23-year-old will be available on a free transfer next summer, after so far snubbing a new deal Anfield deal, and can sign a pre-contract agreement from January.

Italian giants Juventus have chased the Germany international all summer, but reports in Italy are now claiming that United and Chelsea have also shown an interest.

Last month, Jventus general manager Beppe Marotta revealed that the Turin-based outfit are planning to make a move for Can, admitting: “Liverpool are holding on tight to Emre Can. His contract expires in June. We’ll be able to negotiate with him from January.

“We won’t hide the fact we like him, but currently he is a Liverpool player, so we can only admire him from afar.”

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also said to be keen on Can, in what could become a four-way tussle for a player who has started the season in outstanding form, despite his future being up in the air.