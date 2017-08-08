Man Utd, Chelsea face new rivals for €40m Barcelona target

Manchester United will face competition from Monaco to sign Sergi Roberto, according to reports from Spain.

United have already brought in Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic so far this summer, but were reported on Monday to have submitted a £36million offer for Barcelona star Roberto.

Chelsea are also reported to be keen on the versatile star, who will go down in history for scoring the winning goal in the Blaugrana’s incredible comeback against PSG, beating them 6-1 in Champions League action.

However, according to Don Balon, Manchester United’s most serious competition for the player will come from Monaco, who are ready to match any bid for the player.

The 25-year-old Spain international has been with Barca since he joined the Masia in 2006, and played a starring role last season after Aleix Vidal went down with an injury.

Although predominantly a midfielder, Roberto filled in admirably at right-back last summer and it is that versatility which is said to appeal to both Monaco and United.