Man Utd, Chelsea flop looking to complete Monaco turnaround

Radamel Falcao hopes to sign a new deal with Monaco after admitting he feels at peace with the game once again.

The Colombia striker has excelled with the Ligue 1 side this term after two difficult seasons in the Premier League.

Falcao spent the 2014/15 season on loan with Manchester United, but scored just four times in 29 appearances for the Red Devils, before a similar spell at Chelsea the year after saw the former Atletico Madrid and Porto star net just the once from a total of 12 matches for the Blues.

But since returning to his parent club, Falcao has rediscovered his mojo and has played a big part in the club’s Ligue 1 title challenge and march to the Champions League semi-finals, where they face Juventus in the first leg on Wednesday.

Asked by L’Equipe about extended his contract beyond next summer, he said: “Of course I would like to.

“I feel really good here, my wife and daughters too, with the club and the city. We’ve adapted, we have a good social life and that enables my work to bear more fruit. I’m at peace here since the start of the season, and I hope to be able to continue living here.”

Falcao has scored 28 times in 37 appearances for the Ligue 1 pacesetters so far this season.