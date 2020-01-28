Man Utd, Chelsea given Cavani lift after revelation from Atletico chief

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has seemingly given Manchester United and Chelsea a lift over reviving a move for Edinson Cavani.

The 32-year-old has been expected to complete a switch to the LaLiga outfit this month, with his contract at the Parc des Princes expiring in June.

United and Chelsea have also been linked with the Uruguay international, with both clubs in need of striking reinforcements, but Atletico’s president has conceded a deal with his club and PSG is not near.

“There is absolutely nothing with the player,” Cerezo told Onda Cero, as reported by AS.

“We need to score goals and we have great goalscorer, but what we are missing now is a bit of luck and we are not taking our chances.

“Transfers are always complicated but at the moment there is nothing.”

Cavani, who has been at PSG for coming up seven years, has struggled for game time this season and is currently nursing an injury.

However, he is still expected to move on this month for the right price and Atletico’s claim appears to have opened the door to other suitors – particularly United and Chelsea.

