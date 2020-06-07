Manchester United and Chelsea have both been given hope in their bid to sign Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa this summer.

The owner of the Serie A side, Rocco Commisso, has revealed that the 22-year-old can leave the club this summer, but only for the right price.

Since turning professional at Viola, Chiesa has contributed 29 goals from 139 appearances in all competitions, a return which has also earned him 17 senior Italy caps.

United and Chelsea are among the clubs said to be interested in the attacker, and Commisso has suggested that he may be prepared to do business later in 2020.

Speaking at a press conference, Commisso said: “If Chiesa wants, then he can leave, but only for the figure that we set.”

Chiesa, who has two years left on his contract, is rated in the €70million bracket but has previously suggested that he is prepared to remain in Florence for one more campaign.

Both United and Chelsea are on the hunt for fresh attacking talent, with the former still chasing a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish, while Chelsea are closing in on a deal for prolific RB Leipzig frontman Timo Werner.

Meanwhile, Man Utd could reportedly hijack Real Madrid’s attempts to land Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek this summer.

The Red Devils are said to have been closely monitoring developments with regards to Van de Beek’s future throughout the current season.

LaLiga giants Real were thought to be frontrunners to sign the Holland star, but may no longer be in a position to afford him – leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men as the main contenders for his signature.

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar has confirmed that the 23-year-old will be allowed to leave this summer, along with team-mates Andre Onana and Nicolas Tagliafico.

And The Times claims that United ‘have renewed their interest’ in the Dutchman and are ‘weighing up a bid to snatch’ Van de Beek from under Real Madrid’s noses. Read more…