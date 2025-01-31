Wantaway Bayern Munich talent Mathys Tel has reportedly rejected a move to Tottenham despite the two teams agreeing a £50 million deal.

Tottenham looked like they had their man after having their £50m (€60m , $62m) offer accepted by Bayern earlier this week – but this transfer saga is far from over.

Tel, who appeared to wave his goodbyes to the German giants after their Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava in midweek, is reportedly more open to a loan deal before the transfer window shuts on February 3.

The 19-year-old, who is fast-becoming one of the most sought over young forwards in Europe, has also been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Aston Villa.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Tel has snubbed Spurs’ advances and he and his agent are in Munich to assess all his options.

He adds that United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Villa have all been in contact with the Frenchman’s entourage; while Tottenham explore other targets.

Tottenham bid falls short

This setback comes within a day of Spurs striking an agreement with Bayern for the teenager, whose contract runs until 2029.

After that, ex-Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp revealed Harry Kane’s assessment of the Bayern youngster.

He said on Sky Sports News: “He’s a very talented player, that’s for sure. 19 years of age and Tottenham have obviously signed a lot of good young players in the last few years. That seems to be the profile of what they are trying to get.

“I messaged Harry Kane earlier on and he was very complimentary about him. First of all, he said he was a great guy; wants to work, good trainer, a good finisher and has a lot of potential.”

Then, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy reportedly flew into Munich to try and seal this Tel transfer but it seems that effort has proven to be unsuccessful.

Time is running out for Tel to seal a Premier League move before the transfer window shuts…

Tottenham transfer roundup: Tel alternative, Southampton duo chased

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Noah Okafor from AC Milan in light of their failed efforts to sign Tel.

The Italian giants are said to be content to let the 24-year-old leave during the January transfer window, not long after RB Leipzig’s move for him collapsed.

TEAMtalk also revealed that Southampton have no intention of letting Tottenham target Tyler Dibling leave halfway through the season.

The teenage winger has been one of the few positives for relegation-threatened Saints this term and keeping onto him for the duration of the campaign is a must.

Spurs are also understood to be keeping tabs on former player and Saints full-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who is out of contract next summer.

