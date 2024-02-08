Man Utd, Chelsea handed massive transfer lift as €60m centre-back target open to summer offers

Jules Kounde (r) could be on the move this summer

Barcelona reportedly believe that Jules Kounde will be open to offers to quit the Camp Nou this summer, with Manchester United and Chelsea among the clubs who are keen on the centre-back’s signature.

The Catalan giants are expected to revamp their squad this summer, with boss Xavi moving on after a disappointing campaign as Barca sit eight points behind leaders Real Madrid in the LaLiga title race.

Sport already suggests Barcelona are willing to cash in on Ronald Araujo for the right price, with an offer of around €100million expected from Bayern Munich in the summer.

The 24-year-old is currently happy with life in Catalonia, and Barca are keen to offer him a renewal to extend his contract beyond 2026 in the coming weeks.

But in order to tempt Araujo to quit the club he has been at since 2018, Bayern are reportedly willing to present him with a proposal worth double what the cash-strapped Blaugrana currently pays.

However, Mundo Deportivo has a completely different take on that scenario and states that the LaLiga giants have no intention of offloading Araujo, seeing him and 17-year-old La Masia graduate Pau Cubarsi as the future of the club’s central defence moving forward.

But if Araujo is going nowhere then that means someone else will have to move on to create funds for any new additions, and that is where Kounde comes in.

The 25-year-old joined Barcelona from Sevilla for €55million in 2022 but has struggled to play regularly in his preferred centre-back position. Indeed, he spent almost the whole of the club’s 2022/2023 LaLiga title-winning campaign playing at right-back.

France boss Didier Deschamps also followed their lead and started Kounde at full-back for the World Cup final against Argentina in Qatar.

Kounde faces longer spell on bench

However, the rise of Cubarsi and performances of the likes of Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Inigo Martinez means Kounde faces an even tougher task for game time centrally and even at right-back.

Xavi’s first choice for that position is currently Joao Cancelo, while academy youngster Hector Fort has also burst onto the scene.

To that end, Barca expect Kounde to consider offer opportunities this summer, although there is no mention of what sort of fee the Catalan side want for the player.

He is currently valued at €60m on Transfermarkt, although it’s unlikely they would get that sort of fee for a player who is not a regular starter.

In terms of United‘s interest, there are expected to be big changes to the centre-back position at Old Trafford this summer, with doubts over the futures of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

Kounde would almost certainly be brought in to play in his favoured central position, a situation he is sure to find more attractive than his current one.

However, Chelsea are also likely to be in the mix for the Frenchman, having failed to sign him before.

The Blues will almost certainly part ways with veteran star Thiago Silva this summer, opening the door to another move for Kounde in the process.