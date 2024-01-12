Man Utd, Chelsea join Bayern Munich in heated transfer battle for ‘remarkable’ 6ft5 striker

Manchester United and Chelsea are both reportedly considering a move for AIK striker Jonah Kusi-Asare, who is touted to have enormous potential.

Recent reports have suggested that Bayern Munich are in ‘pole position’ to land the talented 16-year-old but now the Premier League duo are ready to join the race.

Kusi-Asare is a towering figure standing at 6ft5 and has already made four senior appearances for Swedish club AIK after standing-out at youth-level.

According to HITC, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Atletico Madrid have ‘expressed an interest in the youngster’ along with Man Utd, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

It’s claimed that Bayern have ‘already submitted a bid’ for Kusi-Asare, who the report describes as a ‘remarkable talent.’

Therefore, the Premier League giants will have to fend off serious competition to sign the AIK wonderkid.

Man Utd, Chelsea to rival Bayern for Kusi-Asare

HITC adds that AIK are ‘ready to sell’ Kusi-Asare as his stock is ‘currently high.’

Man Utd and Chelsea have ‘both kept a close eye on the forward’s progress’ amid his rise to prominence in Sweden.

Along with his four senior outings for AIK, Kusi-Asare has also made one appearance for Sweden’s Under-17 side, scoring a hat trick in a 3-2 win over Moldova’s Under-17s.

Chelsea’s links with the teenager come amid Mauricio Pochettino’s hunt for a senior striker as he eyes a stronger second half of the season.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Napoli goal machine Victor Osimhen is the Blues’ main target but they will not be able to sign him until next summer.

In terms of more immediate reinforcements, Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge but he would command a big fee this month.

As for Kusi-Asare, he would be more of a long-term prospect but if he can live up to his huge potential, he could prove to be an excellent investment for Chelsea or Man Utd if either can beat Bayern Munich to his signature.

