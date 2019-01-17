Manchester United and Chelsea are ready to join the scramble to sign highly-rated Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka – and will not be put off by the reported £40million transfer fee on the player’s head.

According to the Daily Mirror, Palace boss Roy Hodgson is preparing for strong summer interest in the Croydon-born full-back, who has been one of the club’s outstanding performers since making his debut last February.

Wan-Bissaka has already been linked with a move to Manchester City with Pep Guardiola a known admirer, but the Mirror claims both Chelsea and United are plotting summer bids after highlighting the 21-year-old as a long-term option at right-back.

United signed Diogo Dalot last summer and while he has done well in his limited chances, it’s thought they would jump at the chance to recruit the Palace man if the Eagles gave any indication they would sell.

Caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is making plans for the long-term after impressing in the United hotseat and it was claimed on Wednesday that he had made two of his defenders available – spiking the interest of Wolves, Everton and Arsenal.

Chelsea look more solid in that position with Cesar Azpilicueta one of the Premier League’s most consistent stars, but at 29 knows he is may only have two or three more years at the top.

Maurizio Sarri’s priority now seems to be strengthening the Blues’ attack with a deal for Gonzalo Higuain close to coming to fruition.

Wan-Bissaka is under contract at Palace until 2022 after being rewarded for his breakthrough with a new deal in April – and the Eagles would likely fight tooth and nail to keep their young star.