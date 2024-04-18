Man Utd and Chelsea have joined Liverpool in the race for Nottingham Forest star Murillo

Nottingham Forest face losing centre-back Murillo this summer amid interest from Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, per reports.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are currently locked in a relegation battle and will play Everton in a crucial six-pointer on Sunday which could play a big role in their survival.

Dropping to the Championship would lead to Nottingham Forest losing some of their best players. They are also reportedly at risk of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules again, so will have to sell stars to balance the books.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Murillo is one of their players being chased by top sides, with Liverpool thought to be one of the most interested in his signature.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Man Utd, Chelsea and PSG can also be added to his list of suitors.

The 21-year-old signed signed for Forest from Corinthians for a reported £15m fee and has established himself as one of the best young defenders in the Premier League.

Murillo has made 27 league appearances so far this term. He makes an average of 1.5 tackles. 1.1 interceptions, 1.3 blocks and notably, 6 clearances per game – putting him in the top two percent of all players in the division for that stat.

Nottingham Forest could lose two key players this summer

Given Murillo’s quality and potential to improve as he gains experience in English football, it’s no surprise to see several top clubs chasing him.

O’Rourke states, however, that his suitors will have to pay a “huge” fee to lure him away from the City Ground this summer.

The report does not give an exact fee that Forest will demand – because that will vary depending on whether they avoid relegation or not.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how high Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are willing to go with bids for Murillo.

The centre-back isn’t the only Forest star being chased by top clubs, however, with attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White also in demand.

The 24-year-old has arguably been the Tricky Trees’ star player this season. He’s scored five goals and made seven assists in the Premier League this season, which has caught the attention of Tottenham in particular.

Ange Postecoglou has made signing a new attacking midfielder one of his priorities for the summer window. Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is his top target, bur Gibbs-White is also on his shortlist should Spurs miss out on him.

