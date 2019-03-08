Man Utd, Chelsea learn how they can sign €75m defensive target

Manchester United and Chelsea have both seen bids rejected for star AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli, reports in Italy claim.

With United still on the hunt for a centre-back a report from from Calciomercato via the Manchester Evening News both recently claimed Romagnoli had become a target for the Old Trafford club.

They suggested that United are pondering launching a €75million bid for Romagnoli, but he will be as difficult to prise away from the Rossoneri.

Meanwhile, La Gazzetta dello Sport stated on Thursday that Milan had set a €60million price tag for Romagnoli, though that was based on a study into asset value.

Now, a report from Italian paper il Corriere dello Sport on Friday states that the Rossoneri have rejected three offers for their captain Romagnoli.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus are the three clubs identified as having made bids for the former Roma and Sampdoria man – but all were promptly turned down.

However, the report interestingly suggests that Milan are not in a position to declare the centre-half as ‘unsellable’ just yet, as the club needs to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League in order to satisfy their Financial Fair Play ambitions.

Should they fail to hang on to their top-four position, the chances of Romagnoli leaving will drastically increase given that Milan could turn a big profit on him – but if they do return to Europe’s top club competition then he is almost certain to stay.

United have also been linked with moves for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar, but both players will be equally difficult to get given the importance to their respective clubs.

