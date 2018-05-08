Man Utd, Chelsea links prompts Watford star into admission

Watford striker Richarlison insists he is yet to receive an approach from one of the Premier League’s big boys, despite admitting he “keeps reading the news” about their reported interest.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has been linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United after starting the season in fine form – but the former Fluminense star has started just one of the Hornets’ last six games amid a barren run in front of goal that has not seen him score in the Premier League since November.

Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped the Premier League’s big boys being linked and the player was eager to discuss his future when questioned.

“I want to play, that’s the most important thing for me,” he told Sportv in quotes that have been translated by Sport Witness. “On the negotiations I leave to the club and the agents.”

“I will not lie. I keep reading the news, but nothing has come to me. Unless it got to the club and they did not tell me, but nothing came to me.

“And if it comes I’ll be happy, it’s a sign that I’m working well here at Watford and that they’re keeping an eye on me.”

Richarlison, however, has admitted that he is in poor form, adding: “I think I’m in a bad phase, the ball doesn’t want to go in at all. I’ve been doing good games but the goal isn’t coming. I’ve been through it at Fluminense as well.

“As Fred told me, you must be patient that the goal is going to come out at the right time. And when the first comes, a lot will come, one after another.”

