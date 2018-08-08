Robert Lewandowski’s immediate future has been resolved after clear-the-air talks with new Bayern Munich coach Nico Kovac.

Last month Lewandowski was identified as a potential target for Manchester United along with teammate Thiago Alcantara.

United weren’t the only Premier League side interested in the Poland target man as a move to Stamford Bridge was also mooted for last season’s Bundesliga top scorer.

Lewandowski finishedthe campaign with 41 goals in 48 games in all competitions and picked up the Bundesliga’s top goalscorer award.

But he wont be featuring in the Premier League this season after a conversation with new coach Kovac, who has strongly indicated the striker will be spending another season at the Allianz Arena.

“It’s true that Robert and I had a conversation last week,” Kovac told Sport Bild. “Robert knows how I think about him and what I think of him.

“The whole club knows the qualities he has. He is certainly among the top three strikers in his position worldwide. We certainly will not give him up. That’s the statement I gave him. Robert accepted that. I really enjoyed that.”

