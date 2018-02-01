Barcelona offer Man Utd, Chelsea chance to sign £131m star

Manchester United, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have all been linked with moves for Ousmane Dembele amid claims in Spain that Barcelona have already lost patience with the Frenchman.

The France forward joined Barca in a then club-record deal of €105million last summer, but his impact at the Nou Camp has been badly hampered by a spate of lengthy injuries.

The 20-year-old has a €400million buyout clause in his Barcelona contract, but reports in Spain suggest the La Liga pacesetters are ready to waive that by offering him to a number of suitors for a supposed cut-price €150million (£130.95million) this summer.

Don Balon claim Barcelona have already given Atletico Madrid first refusal on a deal for Dembele as a sweetener and as part of their proposed plans to take Antoine Griezmann to the Nou Camp in a €100million deal this summer.

However, with Atletico uncertain whether to spend so much on one player, it’s claimed Barcelona have also held talks with both Chelsea and Manchester United over the potential sale of the seven-times capped France star.

Of the two clubs, the Spanish outlet reckons Chelsea look most likely to take Barcelona up on the offer, particularly if they lose Eden Hazard amid claims he will be the subject of a summer approach from both Real Madrid and Manchester City.

For Dembele’s part, it would be a massive shame to see his dream Barcelona move turn sour so quickly, especially given the promise he showed during his one season in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

The player has made seven appearances for Barcelona so far, including just four in La Liga, and is yet to score for the club.

