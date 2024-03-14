Man Utd, Chelsea get new manager boost with ‘frustrated’ Prem boss ‘tempted’ to push for exit

Roberto de Zerbi is reportedly 'frustrated' and could therefore push for a move to one of Manchester United or Chelsea

Brighton are reportedly fearful that Roberto De Zerbi ‘may be tempted to explore’ a move to an interested big club such as Manchester United or Chelsea.

Some big Premier League manager moves are coming in the summer. Liverpool will definitely have a new boss at the helm after Jurgen Klopp revealed he’ll be leaving come the end of the campaign.

The Reds could recruit from within the Premier League, with De Zerbi one man linked to the job.

There seems a chance he could go to any number of clubs, though.

While it’s not definite, Manchester United and Chelsea could be on the lookout for new managers themselves at the end of the season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that both men are under increasing pressure at their respective clubs.

United boss Ten Hag could be in the most danger, as if a recent report is anything to go by, the decision for him to be dismissed has already been made by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

De Zerbi also features prominently on United’s shortlist, while TEAMtalk understand he’s one of five names being looked at by Chelsea.

DON’T MISS: Pressure on Pochettino reaches boiling point as Chelsea consider five high-profile replacements

Brighton wary of ‘frustrated’ De Zerbi’s exit

Interest is as a result of the top job he’s done at Brighton. He helped them to finish sixth last season and currently has them eighth.

But he was vocally frustrated at the lack of spending done in January, and Roma hammered the Seagulls 4-0 in their first European game since the window closed.

That might have a bearing on the fact the club are wary that De Zerbi has been ‘cutting a frustrated figure in recent weeks’ as per The Times.

As such, Brighton believe he ‘may be tempted to explore a move’ to one of his ‘many suitors’.

Brighton’s success could be crucial

The success between now and the end of the season for the Seagulls could be crucial for their chances of keeping De Zerbi.

Neither United nor Chelsea are likely to get rid of their managers before then, with not a lot of the season left.

However, after finishing sixth last term, if De Zerbi’s side can’t get back in and around there this time around, he might decide it’s time to move on.

He would be given more resource at both of the other sides, despite the fact neither are in a much healthier position than Brighton.

Judging from what he’s done at the AMEX with much less money than he’d have elsewhere, the Italian coach could guide any big interested club to a very good position with more resource given to him.

READ MORE: Three ways Ten Hag can miraculously avoid Man Utd sack, as Ratcliffe prepares to swing the axe