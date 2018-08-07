Man Utd, Chelsea on red alert as Real Madrid star refuses to train

Mateo Kovacic has stopped training with Real Madrid until his future is resolved, according to reports.

The Croatia international has had an up and down time at the Bernabeu since his move from Inter Milan in 2015 and has never really secured a guaranteed place in the starting XI.

Last campaign he started just ten matches in La Liga and four in the Champions League as Los Blancos went on to win the European trophy.

Kovacic has been linked with a number of clubs with Manchester United and Chelsea heavily linked with a move in the English press.

And Marca now claims that Kovacic has decided to ‘ditch’ Real Madrid in search of regular first-team football elsewhere.

The 24-year-old has apparently refused to train and will remain at his home in Madrid until his future at the club is sorted.

Kovacic has spoken with new coach Julen Lopetegui, who replaced Zinedine Zidane in the summer, about his desire to find a new challenge away from the Bernabeu.

However, his pleas to Lopetegui and the club seem to have fallen on deaf ears as Marca says that Real have declared him ‘non-transferable’.

That has seen Kovacic try to take matters into his own hands by not training as he looks to seek a move away from the club.