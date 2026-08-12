Crystal Palace have seen a club-record €50million bid for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara rejected, TEAMtalk can confirm, with Chelsea and Manchester United also weighing up moves for the outstanding Senegal international.

The Eagles are working hard to rebuild their squad for new head coach Pierre Sage and made their move for Camara after identifying the 22-year-old as one of Ligue 1’s most exciting young midfielders.

Palace were prepared to pay €50million (£42.5m / $58m) for the midfielder, which would have smashed their club-record transfer fee. That record was only set in January when they paid £48million for Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves.

TEAMtalk understands Camara is ready to leave Monaco this summer. After arriving from Metz in 2024, his progress in the Principality has been outstanding, and his performances have now established him as one of the most highly regarded young midfielders in European football.

His stock was further boosted by an impressive World Cup campaign with Senegal, underlining why Palace were prepared to make such a major investment.

Palace are now weighing up whether to return with an improved approach, but they face serious competition from elsewhere in the Premier League.

However, we can reveal that Chelsea and United are both considering making their own moves for Camara.

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Chelsea, Man Utd long-term admirers of Lamine Camara

Both Chelsea and United have done extensive work on Camara before this summer and he was already on their lists of potential targets.

United’s interest is particularly significant because we understand they remain in the market for a third central midfielder this summer despite the arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Camara has been on their radar for some time and remains an option as they assess the market.

Chelsea are also continuing to look at midfield options, with Enzo Fernandez’s future far from certain. The Blues have done extensive work on Camara and are now weighing up whether to make their interest more concrete.

We understand both see Camara as a player who is ready to make the step into Premier League football and believe his all-action style could translate immediately to the English game.

Liverpool and Newcastle United are also firmly in the picture and continue to monitor the situation, with Camara’s high-intensity, box-to-box qualities of particular appeal.

Premier League switch most likely for Monaco star

The belief among Premier League clubs is that Camara is ready for the challenge.

His aggressive ball-winning and high tackle volume are matched by elite progressive passing and ball-carrying ability, making him a midfielder capable of influencing games at both ends of the pitch.

Indeed, there is a growing belief in the south of France that Camara could be Monaco’s best midfield product since Aurelien Tchouameni, with some inside the club believing he has a similar ceiling to the Real Madrid star.

TEAMtalk understands Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are also all well aware of Camara’s development and have monitored his progress.

However, the current expectation among those close to the situation is that Camara is heading towards a move to England.

Palace have already shown just how serious they are by putting a club-record offer on the table. Now the battle to land one of Europe’s most coveted young midfielders is firmly on.

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