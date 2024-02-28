Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG all under threat as Arsenal draw up devastating four-man striker shortlist

Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain will all have to watch out for Arsenal this summer, as the Gunners are determined to sign a top-class striker and reportedly have four players on their radar.

Mikel Arteta’s current striker options at Arsenal are Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, while Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard can also play there if needed. Jesus is Arsenal’s first-choice No 9 when he is fit, though that has not always been the case this season.

The Brazilian started the campaign with a knee issue before recovering by late August. But he then picked up a hamstring injury which ruled him out for five games between late October and mid-November. The attacker injured his knee again earlier this month, though he is thankfully getting back to full fitness.

As per the Daily Mail, Arsenal will carefully manage Jesus’ minutes in the final few months of the season to ensure he does not flare up his existing knee problems.

It is unlikely Jesus will play more than once a week in the coming months so that Arsenal can keep on top of his fitness and prevent any more fluid build-up affecting his knee.

But the 26-year-old’s absence in some games will do little to help Arsenal as they look to stun Liverpool and Manchester City by winning the Premier League title.

The fact that Arsenal cannot rely on Jesus to score 25 goals or even play 40+ matches per season will force them to snare a big-name striker this summer.

The Daily Mail’s report names the four players Arsenal are looking at in particular. Top of their wish list is Brentford talisman Ivan Toney, who has long been on Arteta’s radar.

Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen among Arsenal targets

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has already admitted it is highly likely Toney will be sold this summer if major clubs bid for him.

Arsenal are the frontrunners even though the Englishman has also been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Arteta’s side will have to pay somewhere between £80-100million for Toney, as Brentford feel he is one of the best centre-forwards in Europe.

Alternatively, Arsenal might go down an even more expensive route by landing Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

Mauricio Pochettino has decided Osimhen is his No 1 striker target at Chelsea, while PSG hope to replace Kylian Mbappe with the Nigerian.

But there is the potential for Arsenal to smash their transfer record by winning the race for Osimhen. Their current most expensive player of all time is Declan Rice (£105m), while Osimhen has a huge €130m (£111m) release clause in his Napoli contract.

Gunners-linked striker on fire in Portugal

Should PSG win the race for Osimhen, then Arsenal and Chelsea could instead battle it out for the capture of Sporting CP ace Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swede has been in sensational form since leaving Coventry City for Sporting last summer, having netted 30 goals in just 33 games for his new club so far.

Gyokeres has proven he can score at a far higher level than the Championship, with five of those strikes coming in seven Europa League outings.

Gyokeres’ excellent season has alerted both Arsenal and Chelsea to a potential deal. Like Osimhen, though, he is protected by a major release clause. It means Sporting can hold out for bids worth £86m before letting him return to England.

The final player on Arsenal’s four-man striker shortlist is Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna. Out of all their targets, Zirkzee will be the cheapest as Bologna have set his price tag at £34m.

Arsenal moving for the Dutchman would see Man Utd lose out. Zirkzee is under consideration by the new chiefs at Old Trafford as they look to sign a new striker who can take some of the pressure off Rasmus Hojlund’s shoulders.

Arsenal have yet to make a final decision on which centre-forward they will move for, though it would make sense if they brought in Toney. That is because they have done the most groundwork on a deal with Brentford, while Toney also possesses vital Prem experience.

