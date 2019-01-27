Man Utd, Chelsea ready for huge summer battle for Tottenham ace

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly gearing themselves up for a summer battle for Tottenham star Christian Eriksen.

The two Premier League giants are said to have boosted by the news that Real Madrid are ready to ditch their interest over fears that the Denmark star will cost them too much.

But United and Chelsea still face tough competition from Bayern Munich and PSG for Eriksen, who has so far been unable to agree a new deal with Spurs.

The north London outfit have been in talks with his representatives for more than a year in a bid to extend Eriksen’s £75,000-a-week contract, that runs out in June 2020.

Eriksen is well behind Spurs’ two highest-paid players, Dele Alli and Harry Kane, and although he is happy with life in London that could mean Chelsea’s riches may persuade him to move to Stamford Bridge rather than head north.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has previously made it clear that the club are intent on keeping the 26-year-old at the club, but admitted that it is the player’s ‘right’ to decide.

“Christian is a very special person and you need to give him freedom, like on the pitch,” Pochettino said.

“You cannot put him in a box. You need to give freedom and trust him. Like my dog, in the park. I trust my dog. I say, ‘Go, I trust you’.

“And Christian is a very clever person and of course there’s going to be a decision from him, from the club, from different parts and I hope he can be committed to the club long-term.

“We hope that he can be here for a long time. I think Christian is a fantastic player.”

Eriksen joined Tottenham from Ajax in 2013 for £11million, but could now fetch 10 times that amount – should Spurs chief Daniel Levy decide to do business.

