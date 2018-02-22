Man Utd, Chelsea receive mixed messages over €60m Brazilian

Juventus wing-back Alex Sandro appears to have dashed Manchester United and Chelsea’s hopes of signing him after the player hinted he wanted to honour his contract at the Serie A club.

United have watched the player on multiple occasions and were thought to be keen to strike a deal in the region of €60m (£53m) this summer amid questions over Luke Shaw’s long-term future.

The player was also tracked by Chelsea throughout last summer, but it appears the Brazilian has other ideas.

Assessing his future at Juve, Sandro told Gazzetta dello Sport: “I have always remained focused on my work and my only thought has always been Juventus, with whom I still have two years of contract.”

The former Porto man’s agent Federico Pastorello refused to close the door on a future transfer, however, and told RAI Sport: “The goal is to look around and he could still think about the Premier League. No doubt his non-renewal is a sign of his point of view.”

