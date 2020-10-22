Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria is reportedly at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Manchester United and Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has two years remaining on his existing contract, but has been on the sidelines since March with a knee injury.

However, that has not stopped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Frank Lampard from making a move for the Switzerland international.

According to Bild, as cited by The Sun, the Premier League duo want to add the former Young Boys star to their respective engine rooms.

United are in need of a defensive midfielder to replace veteran star Nemanja Matic, who turned 32 in August.

Meanwhile, Blues boss Lampard is looking for alternatives to West Ham’s Declan Rice, who has so far been priced out of a move to Stamford Bridge.

But the report adds that the two clubs will have to beat off Bayern Munich to get their man.

The Bundesliga giants are always on the lookout for Germany’s top talent, and Zakaria is on their radar.

Red Devils chief Solskjaer is known to be a fan of the player, with United heavily linked with a move to sign him last season.

Liverpool have also previously been credited with an interest in the £37million-rated powerhouse.

Zakaria flattered with links

Zakaria spoke earlier in the year about how flattered he was to be linked with moves to Europe’s biggest clubs.

Speaking in March, he said: “[The interest] spurs me on and gives me strength to improve further.

“The fact that other clubs are dealing with me shows that I perform well.

“But I only concentrate on Borussia. We can achieve great things this season.”

Zakaria’s current injury issues mean any potential move will not happen until next summer, however.