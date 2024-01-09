FC Copenhagen wonderkid Roony Bardghji has seemingly sent a come and get me message to the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea in the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old attacking talent has enjoyed a superb first half of the season, scoring seven goals in 17 league appearances, while he also scored Copenhagen’s winner in their shock 4-3 victory at United in the Champions League group stage.

Indeed, he made a real impression with his performances in Europe’s premier cup competition as the Danish side booked a last-16 clash with Manchester City after finishing second in a group United finished bottom of.

Bardghji‘s stock has been firmly on the rise this season, with a host of clubs known to have been tracking the player. Indeed, Roony has been watched by new Old Trafford minority owners Ineos for some time while Chelsea have also sent scouts to watch him.

The likes of Juventus, Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich have also been credited with interest in the teenager, while Tottenham were mentioned as potential suitors last month.

And Bardghji has not exactly batted away talk of an exit after commenting on his future in a conversation with Danish newspaper Tipsbladet.

Asked about the rumours and links to other clubs, Bardghji said: “It is, of course, special, but it’s not stressing me out.

“I take it as motivation every time I step onto the field. It motivates me to get better.

“It’s a dream [to move to a big club], and it’s nice to hear because it means I’m doing well, but I try not to think too much about it.”

Bardghji ready to take the next step

The Copenhagen star also admits that the timing needs to be right to make any move, although he has now doubts that he could take that next step right away.

He continued: “As I’ve said before, I feel ready, but when the time is right – whether it’s now or later – I don’t know.

“The timing has to be right, but right now, I’m only focusing on getting in top form and playing football.

“The most important thing for me is the plan for me and my development.

“I need to feel comfortable with the coach, the club, and everything else. That’s the most important thing as a player.”

Despite his young age, Bardghji has already made 61 senior career appearances, scoring 15 goals, and has also been capped eight times by Sweden’s Under-21s.

If he does stay at Copenhagen this month, Bardghji is due to face City in a two-legged tie on February 13 and March 6.

