Man Utd, Chelsea, Spurs target Bale opens up on next move

Gareth Bale has hinted he would be open to a future move to Bayern Munich after the Real Madrid winger insisted he would rule nothing out.

The Wales forward is heavily tipped to leave the Bernabeu after five seasons this summer, with both Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea heavily linked with his signature.

It’s suggested Real are looking for up to €90million (£78.7m) for the player, though he could opt to stay abroad with a number of big-name European sides also tipped to move in for the former Southampton and Spurs favourite.

One of those linked are Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final opponents Bayern Munich and the Welshmen was questioned if he’d be open to a move to the Allianz Arena one day in the future.

“You can never rule out anything in football,” Bale told Bild.

“Currently, I play football at Real Madrid and I enjoy that.

“Bayern have a fantastic squad and already in the past they have always been one of the most successful clubs in Europe.

“It’s an honour for everyone to be linked with this club. ‘But as of now I am a Real Madrid player.”