Man Utd, Chelsea stars eyed as Real Madrid give Zidane €500m budget

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will reportedly be backed with a €500m summer budget, and wants two Premier League stars.

Zidane’s return to the Santiago Bernabeu was confirmed earlier in the month as he takes the reigns back from the struggling Santiago Solari, who himself took over from Julen Lopetegui.

It is believed that the Frenchman is keen on overhauling the current Real Madrid squad, who have seemingly not recovered from the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

As a result, L’Equipe‘s front page (titled Casino Royal) Florentino Perez is ready to show faith in Zidane to turn the ship around by giving him a €500m summer budget to help him make three blockbuster signings.

The first player in question is Manchester United star Paul Pogba, who continues to be repeatedly linked with a move to Spain despite an upturn in form since Jose Mourinho’s departure.

Recent reports have suggested that United will reject any advances for the World Cup winner, but speculation is rife that Pogba is determined to secure a change of scenery this summer.

The report also states that Real want to sign Chelsea winger Eden Hazard this summer, with rumours persisting that they will finally get their man come the end of the season.

Hazard has been heavily linked over the last couple of seasons with a mega-money move to the Bernabeu but has continued to sparkle for Chelsea with 13 goals and 11 assists in 29 Premier League appearances this campaign.

📰🇫🇷 L’Équipe: “Royal Casino” With Zidane back, Real Madrid are ready to invest 500 million euros in the next summer market to bring the best. With Mbappé, Pogba and Hazard being priority targets. pic.twitter.com/j8SklW4y3R — El Madridismo (@ElMadridismo93) March 28, 2019

The final player on the list is another France star in Kylian Mbappe, who has emerged as one of the game’s top players following a €170m switch to Paris from Monaco in the summer of 2017.

The 20-year-old has scored an impressive 52 goals in 79 appearances for PSG since the move, prompting continued speculation about a switch to the Bernabeu.

It was claimed earlier in the week that Perez had given the green light for a mega €280m move for the France international, which is a valuation likely built into the €500m budget.