Man Utd, Chelsea stunned as Pep Guardiola orders Man City to sign €60m Serie A star

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly identified Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco as a key transfer target.

The Italy international is considered to be one of Inter Milan’s most important players, and the Italian club are currently working hard on tying him down to a new contract.

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between Dimarco and Inter are ‘advancing’ and a new deal could be finalised by the end of the year.

Despite this, several Premier League sides remain interested in the full-back. Manchester United and Chelsea are two clubs who are chasing his signature, for example.

Erik ten Hag has been searching for a new left-back in recent weeks amid injuries to Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon and Tyrell Malacia. At one point, all three of those players were out, which forced him to use either Sofyan Amrabat or Victor Lindelof there.

As for Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino can utilise Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Ian Maatsen and Levi Colwill on the left side of defence. However, Cucurella has yet to impress, Maatsen is likely to be sold and Colwill would prefer to operate in central defence.

Therefore, you can see why both Man Utd and Chelsea are keen on signing a top-quality, experienced left-back like Dimarco.

Guardiola wants Man City to sign Dimarco

According to Italian outlet InterLive, Man City are ready to throw their hat into the ring for the Dimarco after a request by Guardiola.

It’s claimed that Guardiola’s ‘footballing esteem’ towards the 25-year-old has been ‘known for months.’ The defender’s current contract is valid until 2026, but the Cityzens ‘can tempt’ Inter into a sale with a €60m (approx, £52.5m) offer.

The report states that ‘in order to please the manager,’ Man City could make an offer for Dimarco ‘at the end of the season.’

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta recently admitted that Inter need to make at least one big sale after the end of every season, and InterLive believe Dimarco may be the one to help his side ‘raise cash’ in the future.

With that in mind, Man City may have a good chance of signing Dimarco at the end of the season if they do put €60m on the table for his services.

As mentioned, though, Man Utd and Chelsea are still in the race, and they are poised to test Inter’s resolve with a bid for Dimarco in January.

Therefore, if Man City don’t move quickly, their Premier League rivals could end up beating them to the Italian’s signature.

