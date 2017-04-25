Man Utd, Chelsea target ‘not interested’ in £85m exit fee

Torino striker Andrea Belotti – a reported target for Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea – says he is paying no attention to the speculation surrounding his future.

Belotti has scored 25 goals and assisted a further six in 30 Serie A appearances for Torino this season to highlight his star qualities and make him one of Europe’s most-coveted strikers.

Premier League trio United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the Italian, while Real Madrid are also reported to be keen.

The 23-year-old’s release clause has been confirmed as standing at around £85million, and Torino have made it clear that he will not be sold for any less than that valuation.

But Belotti has insisted he is not allowing speculation to dwell on his mind.

“The clause honestly has no effect on me,” he told Tiki Taka.

“The transfer market gives inflated figures, the price of a player has risen a lot.”