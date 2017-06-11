Man Utd, Chelsea target tells PSG he wants to leave – report

Marco Verratti has confirmed to Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave the club this summer, according to reports on Sunday.

The Italy star, who joined the Ligue 1 giants from Pescara in the summer of 2012, has carved out a reputation as one of Europe’s most talented playmakers during his time with PSG.

In the past year, the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United have been heavily linked with his signature, but in recent months it is Juventus and Barcelona who are seen as the most likely candidates for his signature.

Now French newspaper L’Equipe claims in an exclusive that Verratti has confirmed to the club that he wishes to leave this summer amid the interest and that PSG are giving serious thoughts to cashing in on their star.

The paper claims Verratti, 24, is valued at €80million by the club and a deal could be struck if anyone meets their asking price.

Verratti isn’t happy at how PSG crashed out of the Champions League this season at the hands of Barcelona, nor indeed of reports in L’Equipe which accused him of clubbing just two days before the catastrophic 6-1 loss at the Nou Camp.