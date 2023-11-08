Man Utd, Chelsea told £43.5m will bag them incredible attacking right-back with six goal contributions this season

Inter Milan have reportedly set their asking price for Denzel Dumfries, as both Manchester United and Chelsea plot a January transfer window move for the attacking right-back.

The 27-year-old Dutchman enjoyed an excellent campaign with Inter last time around and has started the new season in a similar fashion, with six goal involvements in 13 games so far.

Dumfries made a name for himself at PSV before moving to the Serie A giants in 2021, replacing the popular Achraf Hakimi at the San Siro.

In his 109 appearances for the Italian giants, Dumfries has secured two Coppa Italia and reached the Champions League final last term before suffering defeat to Manchester City.

At this stage, it’s reported that Inter are desperate to keep the full-back, who is also just as adept playing as a winger.

However, the club are aware of the large amount of interest in Dumfries and Calciomercato states they are ready to let him go for around €50million (£43.5m).

It’s reported that United are viewing Dumfries as an option to replace the out-of-favour Jadon Sancho in the new year, with Ten Hag seemingly viewing him more as a winger than a defender – despite his versatility to play both positions.

There have been plenty of recent reports suggesting that the Red Devils boss is unhappy with both his current right-back options in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

However, playing a full-back who is naturally gifted as a wide man ahead of the more defensive-minded Wan-Bissaka could be a strong option for United going forward.

As for Chelsea’s interest, Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly concerned about Reece James’ availability, with the England man often beset by injury issues.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, continue to be linked with a move for the Blues skipper to add to the Stamford Bridge outfit’s worries.

Calcio adds that Pochettino wants to get Dunfries on board, having monitored the Netherlands international for some time.

Dumfries a better fit for United – if Ten Hag stays

The Inter man does appear, however, to be better suited playing under fellow Dutchman Ten Hag – although continued doubts over the Old Trafford chief’s job security continue.

A rather fortunate win over Fulham last weekend kept the critics away, for now, but Ten Hag is only ever a bad result away from being under massive pressure again.

From that standpoint, Pochettino appears more safe as he looks to completely rebuild Chelsea’s squad.

A tricky start to the season was at least remedied by ending Tottenham’s unbeaten start to the campaign on Monday night, although things get even tougher this weekend when Manchester City head to The Bridge.

But, going back to Dumfries, the Inter man could have a big decision on his hands come January – if Inter do decide that they are ready to cash in.

