Man Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham on alert as Real Madrid drop duo’s asking price

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has put Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham on alert by reportedly reducing the asking price for Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

Both players have been strongly tipped to leave the club this summer as Perez looks to have a major revamp of the first-team at The Bernabeu.

According to a report in Don Balon both players are now available for €70m (£61.1m), news which will almost certainly attract the attention of the three Premier League teams linked with their signature.

Bale has been a long-term target for United, while there is also the slim possibility of a return to Tottenham for the Wales star.

Chelsea are also on the lookout for fresh attacking talent, although doubts over the future of boss Antonio Conte have seen them put talk of any transfers on hold for now.

The report goes on to state that Perez is hopeful that the €70m fee will be a starting point for both players and that any potential bidding wars for Bale and Benzema will see that figure rise to nearer £100m.

