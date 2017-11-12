Man Utd, Chelsea, Spurs on alert as Real ready £85m star’s exit

Real Madrid are reportedly paving the way to sell Wales star Gareth Bale, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham all put on alert.

The Spanish giants are said to have run out of patience with the Wales star’s injury issues, with the forward suffering a thigh problem, while recovering from a calf injury, which is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the year.

The report in the Sunday Mirror claims that Real are now open to offers for their record signing, who has won three Champions Leagues since moving to The Bernabeu in 2013.

The 28-year-old also helped Wales reach the semi-finals at Euro 2016 and it would now appear that is heading back to the Premier League.

United have twice failed with attempts to sign the former Southampton star and will be the favourites to land the player again, especially as they can offer long-term Real target David de Gea as part of any deal.

Chelsea are also rumoured to be in the running, while Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino would love to bring Bale back to the club where he established himself as a world class talent.