Man Utd, Chelsea watch on as Bayern Munich dressing room fury emerges, with Harry Kane ‘at the centre’

Harry Kane is at the centre of a dressing room feud at Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has reportedly found himself at the centre of a dressing room feud at Bayern Munich, with several squad members turning on manager Thomas Tuchel.

It was announced on Wednesday that Tuchel will leave Bayern at the end of the season as the Bundesliga champions face the unthinkable prospect of a trophyless campaign

They currently sit in second place in the Bundesliga – eight points adrift from table-toppers Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern have also been knocked out of the DFB-Pokal and lost 1-0 in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Lazio.

Their poor form reportedly led to unrest behind the scenes.

According to German outlet Bild, up to 12 players have been involved in a ‘split’ – with some supporting Tuchel, and others wanting him gone.

Kane, who was signed by Tuchel last summer, is said to be on the former Chelsea boss’s side which has reportedly led to him falling out with some of his teammates.

Man Utd, Chelsea watch on as Bayern squabble continues

As mentioned, Kane was not alone in his defence of Tuchel, with his former Tottenham teammate Eric Dier also backing up the manager.

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer held the same opinion, in a similar return of faith that Tuchel showed to the goalkeeper during his injury issues.

Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, and Raphael Guerrero were all also backers of Tuchel, calling for him to remain in Bavaria.

Despite this, Bayern have sided with those on the other side of the argument, with Tuchel set to leave at the end of the season.

This will no doubt add fuel to the claims that Kane could try and secure a shock return to the Premier League this summer.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, both Man Utd and Chelsea have sounded out the possibility of signing the former Tottenham striker.

The English duo are both looking to bring in a prolific front man and Kane certainly fits into that category.

Kane netted 30 Premier League goals for Spurs last season and has taken his fine form to Germany, scoring an incredible 29 goals in 30 outings for Bayern so far.

Bayern won’t let him on the cheap, however, and will at least want to recoup what they spent on the England star (£100m) if they do sell him this summer.

As the problems behind the scenes at Bayern continue, Kane will definitely be a player to keep a close eye on over the coming weeks and months.

