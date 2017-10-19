Man Utd, Chelsea’s £45m target leaves door open to future move

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan – who has been strongly linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United – has dropped a strong hint at a future move to the Premier League.

The Belgium midfielder has seen his name regularly linked with a £45million transfer to England, but has so far stayed loyal to Roma and was in the starting line-up as the Serie A side played out a 3-3 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.

Blues boss Antonio Conte admitted earlier in the week that Nainggolan was one of the world’s best midfielders, but the Belgian has given Chelsea, and fellow suitors United, that a move to the Premier League could yet one day happen.

Speaking after Wednesday’s entertaining draw, Nainggolan said: “Yeah, good atmosphere. ‘Thank you [to Conte] for the words, but at the end of the day we’re playing against each other and I have to do my job.

“I think he’s a really good coach because his results over the past few years speak for themselves. ‘But in the end I have to do what I have to do, and that’s playing for Roma and giving the maximum for Roma.

Questioned again if he would still like to play in the Premier League one day, he continued: “Yeah, it’s a good league.

“Beautiful stadiums, good atmospheres in the stadiums, but at the moment my head is only there [at Roma].”